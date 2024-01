Mark your calendar: 2024 dates for elections, key political events

It’s officially a presidential election year, which means 2024 is full of primaries, caucuses and more ahead of Election Day. Here are some key political dates for this year’s election calendar:

Primaries and caucuses

Democratic and Republican nominees are determined through primaries and caucuses that take place over the course of an election year. While Democratic and Republican primaries are on the same day in some states, others hold the events on separate dates.

Based on the results of primaries and caucuses, political parties award delegates to specific candidates. Those delegates then go on to represent their states at national party conventions, where the presidential nominees are officially chosen.

Iowa Republican Caucus – Monday, Jan. 15

New Hampshire Primary – Tuesday, Jan. 23

South Carolina Democratic Primary – Saturday, Feb. 3

Nevada Democratic Primary – Tuesday, Feb. 6

Nevada Republican Caucus – Thursday, Feb. 8

South Carolina Republican Primary – Saturday, Feb. 24

Michigan Primary – Tuesday, Feb. 27

Idaho, Missouri Republican Caucuses – Saturday, March 2

Washington, D.C., Republican Primary – Sunday, March 3

North Dakota Republican Caucus – Monday, March 4

Super Tuesday – Tuesday, March 5

Georgia, Mississippi, Washington Primaries, the Hawaii Republican caucus and Democratic primaries for the Northern Mariana Islands and Democrats Abroad – Tuesday, March 12

Northern Mariana Islands Republican Caucus – Friday, March 15

Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio Primaries – Tuesday, March 19

Louisiana Primary, and Missouri Democratic Primary – Saturday, March 23

North Dakota Democratic Primary – Saturday, March 30

Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin Primaries – Tuesday, April 2

Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota Democratic Primaries – Saturday, April 6

Wyoming Democratic Caucus – Saturday, April 13

Wyoming Republican Convention – Thursday, April 18

Puerto Rico Republican Primary – Sunday, April 21

Pennsylvania Primary – Tuesday, April 23

Puerto Rico Democratic Primary – Sunday, April 28

Indiana Primary – Tuesday, May 7

Maryland, Nebraska, West Virginia Primaries – Tuesday, May 14

Kentucky, Oregon Primaries – Tuesday, May 21

Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota Primaries, Washington, D.C., Democratic Primary- Tuesday, June 4

Republican and Democratic National Conventions

Republican National Convention – Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

Democratic National Convention – Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22

Election Day

Before heading to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Voters should also check to see if they need to bring identification with them. Make sure you go to your polling place, which is based on your residential address.

Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 5

Electoral College

While Election Day is on Nov. 5, the Electoral College votes are not cast until December. It takes 270 electoral votes out of a possible 538 to win the presidential election.

Electors meet on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

Other important 2024 dates

Full list of major 2024 political dates