Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Former President Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls by the State Board of Elections “after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia” and voted in Virginia last year, WRAL first reported.

The Board of Elections notes that if North Carolina residents move to the metro Washington, D.C., area to work for the government, they aren’t considered to have lost their residence — unless they also cast a vote there.

North Carolina’s attorney general and state bureau of investigations are looking into whether Meadows committed voter fraud in the 2020 election, an allegation that arose after the New Yorker reported that Meadows had registered to vote in 2020 with the address of a North Carolina mobile home he neither lived in nor owned.

District Attorney Ashley Welch, who represents the area where the mobile home is located, referred the case to North Carolina’s Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section. Welch recused herself from investigating Meadows herself because he had contributed to her campaign and had appeared in advertisements on her behalf in 2014.

Meadows and his wife reportedly voted absentee in the 2020 election, requesting that their North Carolina ballots be sent to Alexandria, Virginia, where they currently live.

Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, was Trump’s final chief of staff. He has backed baseless claims that widespread voter fraud resulted in a “stolen” 2020 election. The House voted to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House elect committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reporting by Aaron Navarro