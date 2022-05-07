Marjorie Taylor Greene eligible to run for Congress

▶ Watch Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court challenge to reelection bid

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, may remain on the ballot for Congress, an administrative law judge ruled Friday, after her right to run for reelection was challenged by a group of voters seeking to block her from the ballot.

Administrative Judge Charles Beaudrot said Greene, a Republican, may remain on the ballot because there was not enough evidence to show she had violated a Civil War-era rule that prevents insurrectionists from running for office.

“The Court concludes that the evidence in this matter is insufficient to establish that Rep. Greene, having ‘previously taken an oath as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, . . engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof’ under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution,” Beaudrot wrote, quoting Section 3 of the amendment.

Soon after Beaudrot’s ruling, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially adopted his decision.

Greene’s constituents had argued that between Jan. 3 – 6, 2021, Greene had “crossed a line” by engaging in planning and encouraging the insurrection. She stated that her main goal had been to object to the results of the Electoral College, which would affirm Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The plaintiffs may appeal their case against Greene to the Fulton County Superior Court, but they’re running out of time before the Republican primary election is held later this month, on May 24.