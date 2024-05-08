Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

Washington — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene proceeded with her threat to try to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday, calling for a vote on a motion to vacate the speaker from the House floor.

“The form of the resolution is as follows: declaring the office of the speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant,” the Georgia Republican said. “This is the uniparty for the American people watching.”

The move marked a reversal from a day earlier, when Greene appeared to retreat from her threat to trigger a vote to remove Johnson.

“Right now the ball is in Mike Johnson’s court,” Greene had said after meeting with the speaker on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.