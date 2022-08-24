Marion Springs Family Safe After Fire

Four Saginaw County fire departments combined forces to save a house in Marion Springs.

The fire in the 11-thousand block of South Fenmore Road was reported around 5:00pm

yesterday(Tuesday). The family of seven was uninjured; however, the family cat and dog died in the smoky fire.

Marion Fire Department reports that the structure was saved but heavy smoke ruined all of the contents of the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Marion Fire Department received mutual aid from Tri-Township, Jonesfield-Lakefield and Chesaning-Brady Fire Departments in knocking down the fire.