Marijuana Recall Across the State

Marijuana dispensaries around the state are being asked to return or destroy several products in a recall.
Tests of flower products by Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC have been deemed inaccurate or unreliable by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA). Affected products include those tested by the labs between August 10 and November 16. Anyone who bought those products are asked to return them to their retailers for disposal, while the licensed retailers are advised to destroy the products and notify the MRA with proof of destruction. The MRA warns of potential health risks like Aspergillosis in immuno-compromised people or those with lung disease. Aspergillosis can impact lung function.
Locally, retailers who have sold the products tested by Viridis include 18 in the Bay City area, nine in Flint, three each in Mount Pleasant and Saginaw, two each in Chesaning and Pinconning, and one each in and Kawkawlin and Linwood. A full list of dispensaries can be found here.