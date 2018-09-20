Marijuana Proponents Issue Rebuttal to Law Enforcement Position on Pot Ballot Proposal

After a series of news conferences around the state Wednesday, September 19 by law enforcement officials urging Michigan residents to vote no on the marijuana ballot proposal in November, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CRMLA) has issued a rebuttal.

Police and prosecutors cited several statistics highlighting the negative consequences legalizing recreational marijuana has had in states like Colorado and Washington, such as traffic fatalities increasing directly from an increase use of marijuana, increased use among teens which can impair cognitive development and an upsurge in criminal activity.

However, CRMLA spokesperson John Truscott says in a statement several of the claims are either exaggerated or baseless and says they fail to mention some of the positive aspects of legalizing pot. He says “the statistics provided by police and prosecutors conflict with most scientific research on the issue” and calls “marijuana prohibition a complete failure and a waste of law enforcement resources.” Michigan law enforcement makes about 20,000 marijuana related arrests a year, most of which are for possession. The proposal calls for several current violations to be downgraded from crimes to civil infractions.

Truscott claims in states which have passed marijuana reform laws, like Colorado, Washington and California, opioid deaths have decreased by 25 percent due to the availability of of medical or recreational marijuana. He also claims studies have shown there actually has not been any significant increase in pot use among young adults, contrary to the claims made by law enforcement. He says concerns over young people having more access to pot are addressed in the proposal, which only allows adults 21 and older to use the drug and prevents it from being marketed towards children.

Truscott cites a study published by the American Journal of Public Health, stating there is also not a significant difference in traffic accident numbers in states with legal marijuana compared to those without.

According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, in Colorado, marijuana tax revenue makes up only 0.8 percent of the overall state budget, saying it’s a rather minor aspect of the overall budget, and the costs associated with enforcement and prosecution of lawbreakers surrounding the drug far outweigh any financial benefits. Truscott, however, holds up Washington as an example, saying while the state spent more than $200 million enforcing marijuana laws between 2000-2010, it generated about $300 million in 2017 alone after legalization. Marijuana supporters say Michigan stands to make at least $100 million a year in tax revenue from pot sales but believe upwards of $200 million a year to be realistic.

The issue remains contentious as voters decide on Tuesday, November 6.