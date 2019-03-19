Marijuana Grow Operation To Use Two Bay City Properties

A land contract has been okayed by Bay City Commissioners for two long vacant and unused city owned parcels at 2421 and 2435 Marquette.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the deal approved Monday with Hollywood, Florida based Sunshine Initiative L-L-C worth over $56,000 means a marijuana growing operation will put those sites to use harvesting plants. Muscott added that will translate into money for the city through taxes paid plus use of city water and electric services along with construction and then company employees on site.

Work is expected to get underway later this year.