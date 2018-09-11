Marijuana Ballot Measure Raises Questions, Concerns

A panel discussion was held in Midland on Tuesday, September 11 on the impact pot can have on crime, business, insurance and a host of other issues.

The Midland Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion Tuesday morning between supporters and opponents of the ballot measure, which would allow for the sale, distribution and possession of pot by adults 21 and older. The sales would be taxed with 10 percent excise tax in addition to the state sales tax, potentially generating upwards of $200 million a year to be used towards roads, schools and local governments. The chamber has yet to take an official position on the measure.

However, area business leaders voiced their concerns over the proposal, which would also allow employers to maintain their drug policies for testing and zero tolerance, though Michigan medical marijuana court decisions have already caused some confusion as for what an employer is responsible. Other questions include an employer’s liability if a person is hurt on the job who has tested positive and what constitutes impairment, since THC, the active ingredient of pot, can remain in the blood stream for up to 25 days after one use of the drug.

Opponents are concerned about crime and a black market demand with only a 10 percent tax, the lowest of any state with recreational marijuana plus allowing the largest quantity of pot to be possessed by an individual in any state with legalized recreational pot. They cite Michigan’s international borders and distribution methods, including rail, road and water and point to states like Colorado, where drug cartels are reportedly increasing. Supporters argue for a longer view, saying as more states adopt legalization, the black market demand will decrease.

It’s a complex issue with no easy answers. Stay tuned to WSGW 790 AM in the coming weeks as we explore the proposal further.