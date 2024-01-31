Margot Robbie breaks silence on best actress Oscar snub

Margot Robbie says she is not losing sleep over her controversial Oscar snub for best actress in the title role of “Barbie,” Variety reported.

During a SAG-AFTRA panel with her “Barbie” co-stars on Tuesday, Robbie instead focused on the blockbuster film scoring eight Academy Award nominations, including for best picture, for which Robbie is nominated in her role as a producer.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said, according to Variety.

But the actress did hint at being upset Greta Gerwig did not make the cut in the best director category.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she said, Variety reported. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

“Barbie” brought in more than $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2023, but the decision to leave out the director and star from the Oscar nominations was widely criticized online, with big names like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chiming in.

Robbie’s co-star Ryan Gosling nabbed a best supporting actor nomination for his performance as Ken, and America Ferrera also received a nod for best supporting actress, nominations Robbie said she was “beyond ecstatic” for.

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod.” Robbie said during the panel. “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”