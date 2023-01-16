March in Saginaw Honors Martin Luther King Junior

A crowd gathered in Saginaw Monday morning to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Around 200 people marched down Franklin Street to the Dow Event Center for the 27th annual Martin Luther King Junior Day Unit March.

One of the organizers of the event, Eddie Foxx, says that the celebration not only honors the Civil Rights leader, but what he stood for, stating, “It’s always important because there’s always new issues. Doctor King’s focus not only was to advance people of color, but also poor people. There were poor white people and everyone else. He fought for organizing labor and a lot of other things. Those issues always keep cropping up.”

At the conclusion of the march, a number of speakers gave remarks about Dr. Martin Luther King. The African-American minister and leader would have turned 94 this year.