Maps show location of Trump and gunman at Pennsylvania rally shooting

New details are emerging on the investigation after a gunman opened fire Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump was addressing a crowd of supporters. Trump was rushed from the stage after shots rang out and later said he was injured by a bullet that struck the upper part of his right ear.

The gunman was killed by a Secret Service sniper, officials said. “U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” the agency said in a statement.

A man in the audience at the rally was killed in the shooting and two others were critically wounded.

Early Sunday morning, the FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, which is outside of Pittsburgh.

Multiple law enforcement sources said he was armed with a semiautomatic AR-style rifle and opened fire from the roof of a shed about 410 feet from the stage where Trump was speaking. The gunman’s location was outside of the security perimeter established by the Secret Service around Trump’s rally, according to law enforcement sources.

Satellite maps of the property where the rally took place, which were generated using GoogleEarth and include features to measure distance, appear to corroborate the distance of about 400 feet.

Secret Service snipers were positioned on a rooftop behind the stage where Trump was speaking. On Saturday, there were four counter-sniper teams on site, a law enforcement official said.

A GoogleEarth measurement of the distance between the stage where Trump stood when shots rang out, and the shed where the gunman is believed to have opened fire. GoogleEarth/CBS News

Several attendees at the rally told reporters that they saw the gunman on the roof and tried to alert officers before the shooting.

An armed municipal officer with Butler Township encountered the gunman before the shooting, Butler County Sheriff Michael Sloupe confirmed to CBS News. The officer and others had been previously alerted to a suspicious person and began searching for him right away, Sloupe told CBS Pittsburgh reporter Jen Borrasso.

The officer was hoisted by another officer onto the roof of the building where the shooter was in position. The shooter focused his rifle towards the officer, who let go and fell off the roof. Then the shooter began firing into the crowd, according to Sloupe.

In a news conference late Saturday night, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge at the FBI’s Pittsburgh branch, said he did not have information about any possible motive for the shooting. Rojek said that authorities are investigating the incident as an “attempted assassination.”

Crooks has no known connection to foreign terrorism, nor was he known to law enforcement prior to the rally, a law enforcement official said Sunday morning, but authorities were still looking into his background.

Rojek said at the briefing that the fact that the gunman could fire multiple shots was “surprising.” He did not respond to additional questions about the circumstances around the shooting itself or the FBI investigation.

Rojek did say that “there was identification of suspicious packages around where the shooter was, and so we deployed, in an abundance of caution, bomb assets, to make sure those were cleared for investigators.”

Suspicious devices, which could have been explosives or incendiary, were found in the gunman’s vehicle, CBS News has learned, and the gunman had in his possession a device that appeared capable of triggering the devices.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said in a statement that the agency had put protective measures in place for the rally.

Secret Service personnel were positioned around the stage and quickly rushed to surround Trump and usher him to his motorcade after the shooting.

Secret service agents cover former President Donald Trump after shots rang out during a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” the Secret Service said in a statement Saturday. “U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe.”

In another statement on Sunday, the Secret Service denied any suggestion that protective resources had been refused.

“The assertion that a member of the former President’s security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false. In fact, recently the U.S. Secret Service added protective resources and capabilities to the former President’s security detail,” Guglielmi said.

“The former President, and the current President, are commonly subject to threats. The U. S. Secret Service takes threats seriously, and it takes actions based on those threats as warranted. The U.S. Secret Service is constantly evaluating the very dynamic threat environment and responding to it in the fulfillment of its responsibilities.”

He added, “While we can’t get into specifics, the U.S. Secret Service adds additional resources for all campaign cycles including manpower and a variety of protective technology.”

The former president and his campaign team released initial statements after the shooting to acknowledge what happened and thank law enforcement for their response. Trump shared a new statement on social media Sunday morning saying, “I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” where the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Monday.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump said.

