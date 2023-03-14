Maple Syrup Day Comes to Chippewa Nature Center

The Chippewa Nature Center in Midland will host an event this Saturday featuring one of Michigan’s sweetest products.

The annual Maple Syrup Day will feature presentations on every step of the syrup-making process, as well as special games, stories, and treats. The Maple Syrup Day kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 9:00 in the morning, and the event itself runs from 10 to 4 at the nature center. Tickets for the event are $5 for adults, and free for members and children under 18. Meal tickets for the breakfast are sold separately.

More information can be found at ChippewaNatureCenter.org/maple-syrup-day.