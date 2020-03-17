Map Available to Find Meals for Children During School Closure
source: Alpha Media Image Library
State education officials say an online map has been developed for families to find locations where meals are being provided during
school closures. The map can be found here:
https://www.mcgi.state.mi.us/schoolnutrition/
The map will be updated twice each day during the closure period. Meals served under the program, called Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program, are available to children at no cost. Up to two meals per day may be served to all children from newborns to 18 years old. This includes students with disabilities between 18 and 26 with an active Individual Education Program.
The program helps schools and community partners ensure children receive nutritious meals while the schoolclosure announced by the Governor continues through April 5.