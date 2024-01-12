Many Great Lakes Bay Region Schools Closing on Friday

Many students in the Great Lakes Bay will have a 4-day weekend as schools are cancelling classes ahead of Friday’s winter weather and observing Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday.

With a Winter storm Warning in effect into Saturday, the Saginaw and Midland Public School districts have cancelled classes for Friday. Weekend sports and activities have also been cancelled through the weekend for both districts.

In Bay City, the district says schools will be on a half-day schedule Friday since major accumulations aren’t expected until later in the afternoon.