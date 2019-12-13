Mansion Restoration Work Continuing In Saginaw
The Lee Mansion on South Washington in Saginaw. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Clean up work is continuing to the historic Lee Mansion on South Washington in Saginaw built by lumber baron Charles Lee in 1888.
Project Manager Alex Mixter says new flooring, a bathroom and a heating and air conditioning system still need to be installed before a unique multi use community space can open. Mixter thanked everyone who’s contributed so far either with money or time and talent.
He spoke after a poetry contest attracted some 30 people to the house Thursday with many making free will donations. Mixter hopes the community space can open by early summer, especially if a Crowdfunding campaign is successful.
To learn more go to www. Lee Mansion. org.