Man’s Body Found on Saginaw’s West Side

Saginaw Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning on the city’s west side. Officers went to 1921 N. Bond shortly after 7:00 a.m. to check on the wellbeing of a man who was on the ground and not moving. They found the man had died and was lying in the driveway of the home.
Detectives from the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, made up of Saginaw and Michigan State Police, were called to the scene and are investigating the case as a homicide. The man’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified.
Contact Detective Anthony Accardo at (989) 759-1419 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).