Mannequin Night Brings Visitors To Downtown Midland Businesses

“A Night At The Theater” was the theme for “Mannequin Night” in downtown Midland Thursday.

Volunteers including Northwood University students dressed up in costumes and tried to be absolutely still for the better part of two hours.

Ace Hardware Manager Lance Kilborn joined other local entrepreneurs in praising the annual fall event for helping boost foot traffic as customers walked by, pointed and took pictures with their cell phones.

Other organizers besides Northwood included the Midland Downtown Business Association and Midland Center for the Arts which offered opportunities for discounted tickets for any of their upcoming shows this season