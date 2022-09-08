WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Manhunt on for suspect wanted in “multiple shootings” in Memphis

By CBS News
September 7, 2022 10:12PM EDT
Share

A search was underway Wednesday evening for a suspect believed to be responsible for “multiple shootings” in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.    

Memphis police said that it had received reports the suspect, believed to be 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was “recording his actions on Facebook.”

The exact circumstances of the shootings were not confirmed. There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or fatalities. 

Police also released a photo of Kelly. As of approximately 9 p.m. local time, he was believed to be driving a grey Toyota with Arkansas license plate No. AEV63K, police said.

A photo of a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with multiple shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 7, 2022. 

(Memphis Police Department)

In an earlier tweet, police said the suspect was still at large and advised Memphis-area residents to stay indoors “until this is resolved.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

Popular Stories

1

Traffic Stop Yields Drugs And Weapon
2

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
3

Numerous Felony Charges for Man in Death of Boy Found in Ditch
4

Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
5

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

Sports News