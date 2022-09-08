Manhunt on for suspect wanted in “multiple shootings” in Memphis

A search was underway Wednesday evening for a suspect believed to be responsible for “multiple shootings” in the Memphis, Tennessee, area.

Memphis police said that it had received reports the suspect, believed to be 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was “recording his actions on Facebook.”

The exact circumstances of the shootings were not confirmed. There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

Police also released a photo of Kelly. As of approximately 9 p.m. local time, he was believed to be driving a grey Toyota with Arkansas license plate No. AEV63K, police said.

A photo of a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with multiple shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

In an earlier tweet, police said the suspect was still at large and advised Memphis-area residents to stay indoors “until this is resolved.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.