Manchin says he'll vote yes to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Senator Joe Manchin says he’ll vote to approve Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, greatly increasing the likelihood of her confirmation to the Supreme Court,

The Democrat from West Virginia announced his support for Jackson in a statement Friday morning. Manchin said Jackson’s “record and career are exemplary” and he is “confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice.”

“Senators have a constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy and this is a responsibility I take very seriously,” Manchin said. “Just as I have with previous Supreme Court nominees, I met with Judge Jackson and evaluated her qualifications to be a Supreme Court Justice. After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court.”

It remains unclear yet whether any Republicans will vote for Jackson. But Jackson only needs the votes of all of the 50 Democrats in the Senate to approve her confirmation, and Vice President Kamala Harris could break the tie. Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, another key vote, has not yet said whether she will give Jackson the thumbs up.

Jackson underwent two full days of grilling by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will meet again Monday. The committee’s vote on her nomination is expected to take place in the first week of April. The full Senate vote has not yet been scheduled.

This is a developing story.