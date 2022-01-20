Manchin reiterates opposition to Senate rules changes

▶ Watch Video: Senate Democrats push forward on voting rights legislation, but don’t have the votes

Senate Democrats prepared Wednesday night to barrel ahead with the doomed voting rights legislation hours after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia reiterated his opposition to his party’s attempt to change Senate rules to get it passed.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday evening to oversee the vote. When asked if the election would be illegitimate if the Senate doesn’t pass these bills, Harris said, “let’s get these bills passed before we have this conversation.”

Earlier Wednesday, Manchin told his colleagues that invoking the so-called nuclear option to eliminate the 60-vote threshold would exacerbate the current political divisions.

“I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation when elected leaders are sent to Washington to unite our country, not to divide our country,” he said. “Putting politics and party aside is what we’re supposed to do. It’s time that we do the hard work to forge the difficult compromises that can stand the test of time.”

Manchin delivered his speech alongside a poster that read “The United States Senate has never been able to end debate with a simple majority” and called claims by his Democratic colleagues that eliminating the filibuster would restore the vision the founding fathers intended for the Senate “simply not true.”

Senator Joe Manchin speaks on the Senate floor about his opposition to changing the filibuster rules, on January 19, 2022. Pool/CBS News

“Allowing one party to exert complete control in the Senate with only a simple majority will only pour fuel on the fire of political whiplash and dysfunction, and that is tearing this nation apart,” he said.

Several Republican senators gathered on the floor to hear Manchin’s speech, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Whip John Thune.

The Senate rules change proposed by Democrats would implement a “talking filibuster” for the voting rights legislation alone. Under this plan, final passage would require a 51-vote majority, rather than the usual 60, after senators used their opportunities to speak to filibuster the bill. But since Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona oppose major changes to the filibuster and the elimination of the 60-vote threshold, this is expected to fail.

Senate Democrats are moving forward with their vote on voting rights legislation Wednesday evening in an effort to expand access to the ballot, as some Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country pass and consider changes to election laws that constrain voting.

The measure will likely fail to advance, since all 50 Senate Republicans are unified in opposition to the legislation, and 60 votes are required for passage. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought the voting rights bills, which all 50 Senate Democrats support, to the Senate floor on Tuesday for debate via a procedural tool to bypass Republican opposition.

Technically, the Senate will vote on ending debate on the legislation, and it is expected to fail to attract the 60 votes needed to proceed. Then, Democratic leaders are then expected to move to change the Senate rules, and though only 51 votes are needed, including that of Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie, this is also expected to fail.

Earlier Wednesday, Schumer addressed Sinema’s and Manchin’s opposition and their arguments that the filibuster is used to foster bipartisanship.

“I don’t see that evidence, evidence of that at all,” Schumer said. “But even for those who feel that the filibuster is a good thing and helps bring us together, I would ask this question: isn’t the protection of voting rights, the most fundamental wellspring of this democracy, more important? Isn’t protecting voting rights and protecting their diminution more important than a rule in the Senate?”

Manchin and Sinema have remained firm in their defense of the filibuster under intense pressure by some Democratic lawmakers and activist groups. EMILY’s List, a group that endorses women politicians who advocate for abortion rights, said that it will not endorse Sinema in future elections if she refuses to support a rules change to pass voting rights legislation.

“We want to make it clear: if Senator Sinema can not support a path forward for the passage of this legislation, we believe she undermines the foundations of our democracy, her own path to victory and also the mission of EMILY’s List, and we will be unable to endorse her moving forward,” said EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler in a statement.

Wednesday’s votes will take place just hours after President Biden’s first press conference of the year. One of Mr. Biden’s signature pieces of legislation, the social spending bill known as Build Back Better, also remains stalled in the Senate because it lacks the support of Manchin and Sinema.

The voting rights legislation includes a wide array of proposals to expand access to the ballot. Some of the proposals include making Election Day a national holiday, creating standards for voter ID and allowing no-excuse absentee voting around the country. It would also create a baseline to allow for early voting for at least 15 days before Election Day and to establish same-day voter registration.

The measure would reinstate a core provision of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of racial discrimination in voting to get approval from the Justice Department before changing their election policies. This section of the law was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

A CBS News poll released Wednesday showed that 68% of Democrats believe it is “very” important to pass voting rights legislation. The poll also displayed that a majority of Democrats believe that the filibuster should end, while 65% of Republicans said that the filibuster should be kept.

Senate Republicans have alleged that the legislation amounts to a “federal takeover” of the elections process. McConnell said Wednesday morning that Schumer’s proposed rules change would “destroy” the Senate, arguing that the filibuster is a “central Senate tradition.”

“The Senate is not supposed to be a duplicate House of Representatives with fewer members and fancier desks,” McConnell added.