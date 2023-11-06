WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Wounded in Saturday Saginaw Shooting

By News Desk
November 6, 2023 5:30AM EST
Share
Man Wounded in Saturday Saginaw Shooting
(Getty Images)

A 25-year-old Saginaw man is recovering after being shot at a 7-11 on Saturday.

Police say the man got into an altercation with a 43-year-old Saginaw man at the store on Bay Road and State Street around 6:15 P.M. when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Pulled from Water after Crash in Rural Saginaw County
2

Victims In Isabella County Motorcycle/Deer Crash Identified
3

State Police, Bay County Sheriff's Office Collaborate on Hands-Free Enforcement Day
4

Midland Firefighter of the Year Announced
5

Bay County Man Injured in Monday Morning Shooting