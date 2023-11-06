Man Wounded in Saturday Saginaw Shooting

A 25-year-old Saginaw man is recovering after being shot at a 7-11 on Saturday.

Police say the man got into an altercation with a 43-year-old Saginaw man at the store on Bay Road and State Street around 6:15 P.M. when the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently awaiting arraignment.