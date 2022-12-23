Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township.

Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

A suspect has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Saginaw Township Police Department.