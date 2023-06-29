Man with weapons arrested after running toward Obamas’ D.C. home

A man with weapons and an active Jan. 6-related warrant was arrested by law enforcement in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C., neighborhood, two sources briefed on the matter tell CBS News.

Secret Service spotted the man within blocks of the Obama’s home, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. The man fled, and Secret Service chased him. He was running toward the Obama home but was apprehended before he reached it.

The man had previously made disturbing social media threats against a public figure, according to the law enforcement source and had an open warrant on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The man had been on the radar of U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI because of his social media posts.

The incident did not result in any injuries. It’s unclear if the Obamas were home at the time of the incident.

The man is believed to be from Seattle.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the investigation involved a “wanted” subject acting erratically in the area.

This is a developing story.

— Nick Kurtz contributed to this report