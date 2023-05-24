Man With Dementia Goes Missing for Second Time this Year

Police in Saginaw are looking for an elderly man with dementia.

Police say 78-year-old Turner Fife was last seen leaving his home on the city’s east side around 3:00 P.M. on Monday. Fife was driving a 2008 burgundy Cadillac CTS with a Michigan license plate of E-H-C-7-8-8-7. According to police, it’s the second time this year Fife has gone missing. The previous time was in January when he was found in Charlevoix after his car ran out of gas.

Anyone who knows where Fife is or may be headed is asked to call 9-1-1.