Man Wins $300K on Scratch-Off from Bay City Store

A Bay County man recently had a stroke of luck with a scratch off lottery ticket.

The 46-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, played the Bingo Blockbuster instant game he purchased from the Southside Market at 1700 Cass Avenue in Bay City and won $300,000. The man says he won $100 from a couple other ticket purchases and decided to use that to buy the last Bingo Blockbuster in the roll.

He plans on using his winnings to do home renovations and will invest the remainder.