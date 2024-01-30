WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Who Hit State Police Trooper In Fatal Crash Released From Hospital

By jonathan.dent
January 30, 2024 12:37PM EST
Share
Man Who Hit State Police Trooper In Fatal Crash Released From Hospital
(Getty Images)

An 81-year-old man involved in the crash that claimed the life of Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp last Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Police say the man, who comes from Atlanta, Michigan, is recovering at home after suffering serious injuries in the crash on I-75 near Birch Run. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash which killed 39-year-old Popp.

Investigators have not said whether alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving are suspected factors in the crash.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Dies After Falling Through Ice in Arenac County
2

Hemmeter Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Honored with SVSU Education Award
3

Tanker Truck Rolls, Spills Hazardous Material in Gratiot County
4

Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest
5

Sports Bar Murder Suspect Officially Charged