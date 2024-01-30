Man Who Hit State Police Trooper In Fatal Crash Released From Hospital

An 81-year-old man involved in the crash that claimed the life of Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp last Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Police say the man, who comes from Atlanta, Michigan, is recovering at home after suffering serious injuries in the crash on I-75 near Birch Run. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash which killed 39-year-old Popp.

Investigators have not said whether alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving are suspected factors in the crash.