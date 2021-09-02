Man who confronted reporter covering Ida on live TV arrested

A man who angrily confronted a reporter covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi on Tuesday has been arrested in Ohio, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals violent fugitive task force found Benjamin Daley’s white pickup truck with an Ohio license plate in the parking lot of a Dayton shopping center Thursday morning. They arrested Daley as he walked out of a nearby store.

Daley, of Wooster, Ohio, was wanted for two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew in Gulfport, Mississippi. The 54-year-old is also accused of violating probation in Cuyahoga, Ohio. Cleveland.com reports Daley faced charges in a 2017 case for allegedly drilling holes in tanks of toxic chemicals at a business he used to own.

Video of Tuesday’s incident shows NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster reporting from the coast in Gulfport when a man gets out of a white pickup truck and charges at him during a live MSNBC broadcast. “Report accurately,” the man screams at Brewster, who moved away from the man and continued his report while the man kept shouting.

Gulfport police subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Daley, while many on social media praised Brewster for staying calm and professional even when the man got in his face.

“Appreciate the concern guys,” Brewster tweeted after the incident. “The team and I are all good!”