Man Wanted In Huron County for Leaving the Scene of a Crash
(source: Huron County Sheriff's Department)
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man believed to have driven away from the scene of a crash Wednesday, June 17.
36-year-old Billy Werth, Jr. of Croswell is wanted on three counts, including unlawful driving away of an automobile, leaving the scene of an injury accident and reckless driving. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421 or the department during regular business hours at 989-269-6500.