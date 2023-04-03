Man Wanted In Flint for Drive-By Shooting

The Flint Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a fugitive.

Malik Fordham is wanted for questioning in connection with a drive by shooting that took place May 27, 2021. He is charged with multiple felonies regarding the incident. Fordham is described as 5’11” and weighing around 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has ties to several cities, including Detroit, Chicago, Saginaw, and Atlanta. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of Fordham. People can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 as a reward as well, but to claim the reward, tips cannot be anonymous.