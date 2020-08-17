Man Turns Self In After Quadruple Homicide in Wayne County
(Alpha Media file photo)
A multiple murder in Wayne County on Saturday, August 15 ended with the suspect turning himself in in Bay County the next day.
Police say 37-year-old Raymond Baily’s truck was found abandoned near Wilder and Euclid Sunday morning. Baily allegedly confessed to killing four people in Sumpter Township Saturday and intended to flee to the Upper Pensinsula. He claimed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
The four victims, two men and two women, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say Baily also confessed to other people to the killings by phone and text.