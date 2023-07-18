Man Suspected of Killing and Dismembering Wife Shot by Police

A Burton man accused of killing and dismembering a Saginaw woman has died after being shot by police in Detroit.

Police found the dismembered body of 41-year-old Shauna Roy, wrapped in trash bags in the bathtub of a Burton apartment Saturday night. Authorities then began searching for her husband, 44-year-old Tony Roy, who was believed to have killed her.

According to Michigan State Police, he was located in Detroit around 11:40 Monday night, driving with a female passenger. Police say when troopers pulled Roy over, he pointed a handgun at himself, then at the woman. Officials say when he pointed the gun at his passenger, he was shot by multiple troopers.

Roy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the female passenger suffered only minor injuries from glass fragments. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department.