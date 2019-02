A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in Merrill Tuesday, February 5 claimed the life of a 50-year-old man. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 756 W. Saginaw St., or M-46. Police say a woman driving the vehicle didn’t see the man, who lives in the area. He was wearing dark clothing while cleaning an animal carcass from the road. The road was closed between W. Alice and Mill St. while emergency crews were on the scene.