Man Shot To Death Sunday In Saginaw
source: Saginaw Police Dept.
Saginaw recorded its 8th homicide of the year Sunday evening. Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police responded to the shooting call around 6:00pm in the 34-hundred block of Brookwood Street.
Police say a 21 year old Saginaw man, Shmonta Lamont Torrence, apparently was shot while sitting in a vehicle parked in front of a home. Torrence was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 989-759-1289 or CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1-800-422-jail.