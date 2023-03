A 34-year-old man was killed in Buena Vista Township on Thursday.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Walters Drive around 3:40 p.m. They discovered Devon Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Please call (989) 577-9583 if you have any information about the incident.