A 54-year-old man was arrested in Flint last Friday for shooting and killing an 18-year-old man.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:15 P.M. at a residence in the 2900 block of Mallory Street. The victim and a relative were arguing in the driveway, according to police, when he was shot by the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and is currently awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail.