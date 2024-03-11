Man Shot and Killed in Altercation With Neighbor

One man was shot and another was stabbed last Thursday in Flint following an altercation.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Ridgecliff Drive around 11:00 P.M. where the two neighbors got into a fight, according to police. Despite life saving efforts, the 30-year-old man who was shot died at the scene. The 38-year-old who had been stabbed was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The case is under review by the Genesee County Prosecutors office. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.