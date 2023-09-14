WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Sentenced to Prison in Toddler Son’s Death

By News Desk
September 14, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A Saginaw man will spend a minimum of 7.5 years in prison for his role in the death of his son.

On August 17, 2021, police were sent to a home in the 700 block of Stephens St. on Saginaw’s west side for a report of an unresponsive child. They were unable to revive 14-month-old Jesse James Martinez-Garstecki. An autopsy indicates the boy died from acute drug intoxication.

The child’s parents, 36-year-old Amber Martinez and 45-year-old Ryan Garstecki were charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. Both suspects pleaded no contest to the charges. Garstecki was sentenced this week while Martinez will be sentenced later this month.

