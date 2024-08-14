WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Sentenced In Accidental Shooting Death of Friend

By Jonathan Dent
August 14, 2024 4:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A Buena Vista man who accidentally shot his neighbor has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

56-year-old Frank Hudson pleaded no contest to one count of careless discharge of a firearm resulting in death last month. The charge stemmed from an incident in which Hudson and his neighbor, 36-year-old Joseph Diaz, were drinking together when they heard what sounded like gunshots outside. Hudson retrieved his handgun, and later accidentally fired it at Diaz, striking him in the chest. Diaz was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Hudson was sentenced on Monday to six months of jail time, followed by two years of probation.

