Man Sentenced for Brother’s Murder
Adrian Villanueva (source: Saginaw County Jail)
A man will spend at least 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his brother in Saginaw Township last March. Thirty-four-year-old Adrian Villanueva was sentenced Tuesday to 48 to 75 years for second-degree murder, and additional time for related charges.
Villanueva shot his 25-year-old brother Jonathan Villanueva multiple times at their home in Saginaw Township, with familiy members including children present. He then held police at bay for two hours during a standoff before being arrested. Villanueva pleaded no contest in October to second-degree murder and multiple other charges.