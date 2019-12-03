      Weather Alert

Man Sentenced for Brother’s Murder

Ann Williams
Dec 3, 2019 @ 4:33pm
Adrian Villanueva (source: Saginaw County Jail)

A man will spend at least 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his brother in Saginaw Township last March. Thirty-four-year-old Adrian Villanueva was sentenced Tuesday to 48 to 75 years for second-degree murder, and additional time for related charges.

Villanueva shot his 25-year-old brother Jonathan Villanueva multiple times at their home in Saginaw Township, with familiy members including children present. He then held police at bay for two hours during a standoff before being arrested. Villanueva pleaded no contest in October to second-degree murder and multiple other charges.

