Man says he’ll kill officer, drives into police station, police say

Police in the Baltimore suburb of Havre de Grace say a man who called their headquarters and said he was going to come there and kill an officer tried to make good on his plan and wound up smashing his vehicle into the building on Sunday.

No officers were hurt but he wound up under arrest and in a hospital after being tased. The building was severely damaged.

According to police the man, whose name wasn’t provided, called and made his intentions known. Officers found him in his car in the city some 37 miles northeast of Baltimore.

“When officers went to make contact with him he tried to run them over with his vehicle several times,” a police statement said. “He then fled the scene and drove straight to the Havre de Grace Police Department and drove his vehicle through the front doors of the station into the lobby.”

At that point, the got out of his vehicle “and as he came back out of the front doors, he tried to attack officers and was tased, then arrested and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital.”

Several charges are pending.

The was no word on his condition.