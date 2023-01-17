Man rams his own L.A. County home with dump truck, neighbors say

Residents in the community of Westmont in southern Los Angeles County were stunned when they saw their neighbor go on a rampage, destroying his own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything in his way on Saturday afternoon, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“He first came with like a while Impala and tore up the garage door,” said neighbor Journey Meggerson.

Meggerson started recording the ordeal shortly after 3:30 p.m. She and her family members immediately called police.

But before officers arrived, the man returned driving a dump truck, creating another trail of destruction.

Patricia Dunn said the man behind the wheel was her husband, Ronald Dunn.

They’re in the process of getting a divorce and earlier this month, she filed for a restraining order, which enraged Ronald, Patricia said.

“Fear — completely fear. Because he was like a madman,” said Patricia as she described the ordeal.

Neighbors said Ronald came back a third time a half-hour after the first deliberate crash. They recalled him yelling obscenities at his wife and neighbors, who were simply trying to comfort her.

Officers arrived almost 45 minutes after the initial 911 call, CBS L.A. says.

“If they had been up in here a bit earlier, all of this damage wouldn’t have happened because he came back three times, and they weren’t even here,” said Patricia, crying.

She added that she fears for her life.

“I don’t even want this house anymore,” she said. “I want to put it up for sale and just move on, because I’m not comfortable here anymore. I don’t know, he might come back. Who’s to say he’s not?”

“A man who’s under that kind of rage, who’s to say what he might do? He was trying to kill me. He really was.”