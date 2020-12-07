Man Nearly Killed in Huron County Home by Gunshot
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect who fired a gun into a Ruth home Friday, December 4.
Police were sent to the 7100 block of Atwater Road around 11:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman told police they first thought they heard an explosion until discovering someone fired a shot into the home, which struck an entertainment center. Police say the bullet missed the man by about six inches.
Police are unsure if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Huron County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 269-6500.