Man Missing on Saginaw Bay

Ann Williams
Jun 27, 2022 @ 12:17pm
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

A search has been underway for a 58-year-old man from Saginaw missing on Saginaw Bay since Sunday evening. The Bay County Sheriff’s office said the man was on a pontoon boat with others when he jumped into the water near the Bay City State Recreation Area about 7:20 p.m.

As he started to struggle in the waves, a woman on the boat jumped in to try and rescue him, but nearly drowned herself. A sheriff’s deputy with the marine patrol division was able to rescue her, and she was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Bay County Sheriff Department, Coast Guard and others were continuing to search for the missing man.

