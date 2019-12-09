Man Missing After Vehicle Found in Tuscola County Ditch
Police in Tuscola County are searching for man who went missing after a crash in Akron Township.
Police believe the crash occurred some time after midnight on Friday, December 6 at Thomas Rd. near Gotham Rd. A vehicle was discovered submerged in a water filled ditch. However, the 44-year-old man owning the vehicle wasn’t inside. An extensive search of the area with canine units found no trace of the man, and his family has not heard from him.
Police will resume the search in the morning on Monday, December 9.