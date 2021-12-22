Man Killed While Putting Gas in Vehicle Parked on Roadside

A man pouring gas into his vehicle was killed Wednesday morning in Saginaw County’s Lakefield Township. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Henry Eaton of Lakefield Township had parked his vehicle on the shoulder of S. Merrill Rd. near Nelson Rd., and was putting gas in it, when he was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck about 7:30 a.m.
The driver was a 17-year-old male from Marion Township who had a 14-year-old passenger. Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office was investigating.