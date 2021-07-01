Man Killed While Lying in Monitor Township Roadway

A 52-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Euclid Ave. in Bay County’s Monitor Township Wednesday, June 30 around 10:38 p.m.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says an 18-year-old Bay City woman was driving a Chevy Equinox north on Euclid in the right most lane near Fisher Rd. when a vehicle in front of her swerved. The woman was unable to do so and struck John Clement Ovalle III of Saginaw. Cunningham says Ovalle was lying in the road when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy has been ordered for a later date. The crash is still under investigation.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Bangor and Monitor Township fire departments and Medstar Ambulance.