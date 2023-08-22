Man Killed, Two Injured in Flint Shooting

Police in Flint are investigating a potential drive by shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded.

Police were initially called to the 2000 block of Mount Elliot Avenue around 3:30 A.M. on Sunday, but found the shooting actually took place in the area of Industrial and Pasadena avenues. Police say three men, one 29-years-old and two who are 28, were shot while riding in a vehicle. The 29-year-old man died from his injuries while the other two were taken to a local hospital, one with critical injuries and one with non life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.