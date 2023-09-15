WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Killed In Thursday Saginaw Shooting

By News Desk
September 15, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Police in Saginaw are investigating a Thursday shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the incident happened in the 600 block of South 13th Street near Perkins. 21-year-old Jonathan Vann was wounded by a gunhshot to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Police were dispatched to the hospital around 4:15 P.M. Medical staff were unable to save Vann.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department.

