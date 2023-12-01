WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Killed in Three Vehicle Crash Near Mount Pleasant

By jonathan.dent
December 1, 2023 3:15PM EST
source: Michigan State Police

A crash in Mount Pleasant claimed the life of a Remus man and injured three other people Wednesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, a 37-year-old man from East China, Michigan was driving a pickup on Pickard Road when he crossed the center line east of Mount Pleasant and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman from Lake. Police say the pickup then struck another vehicle and caused it to overturn.

The 71-year-old driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the pickup driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the Lake woman and her 24-year-old female passenger suffered only minor injuries.

Officials say alcohol may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

